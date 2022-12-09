It wouldn’t be Christmas without a few presents under the tree to open on the big day.
We’ve had a look at what’s on offer this year and selected a few items guaranteed to get tails wagging on Christmas morning.
1. Christmas Dog Biscuits
Handmade in the UK and presented in a lovely gift bag, these Christmas-themed, cheesy biscuits are the perfect bite-sized treats for your pooch. Priced at £6 and available from www.guidedogsshop.com
Photo: www.guidedogsshop.com
2. Christmas Pudding Dog Jumper
Available in five sizes, this fun Christmas pudding jumper will help keep your pet warm on winter walks and has been designed to be comfortable and not stress out pups. It's also a bargain - currently available at Pets at Home from only £7.
Photo: Pets at Home
3. Yappy Woofmas Christmas Star Cake
A Christmas cake specially for your dog! This star-shaped vanilla sponge from The Barking Bakery is drizzled with vanilla yoghurt frosting and topped with a bone treat, and comes packaged in a gift box. Priced at £14 and available from www.guidedogsshop.com.
Photo: www.guidedogsshop.com
4. Wainwright's Christmas Dog Treats and Bowtie Cracker
Currently available from Pets at Home for a bargain £3.85, this cracker doesn't contain the usual joke and hat. Instead it has some tasty treats and a dapper bow tie to slide onto your dog's collar so they look smart for Christmas dinner.
Photo: Pets at Home