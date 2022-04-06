There are a whole range of collective nouns for dog breeds, including a trumpet of beagles - referencing their traditional use as hunting dogs.

Dog Collective Nouns: 13 hilarious collective nouns for lovable dog breeds - including a grumble of Pugs

Most of us know that a group of dogs is called a pack, but less people are aware that there are a whole range of fun collective nouns for particular types of pup.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:13 pm

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For those of us lucky enough to have more than one pet dog, there’s the less serious business of what to call your pack of pooches.

Luckily, there are a number of fun collective nouns for owners who have a brace or more of a particular breed.

From a grumble of Pugs, to a halo of Golden Retrievers, here are some of the best.

1. Pug

Given their comedically grumpy little faces, it's perhaps no wonder that a group of Pugs is called a grumble.

2. Terrier

A high energy dog needs a similarly lively collective noun - hence a tornado of Terriers.

3. Saluki

The Saluki has a silken coat, superior demeanor, elegant gait and star power - more than earning the collective noun of a Hollywood of Salukis.

4. Corgi

You many get your ankles nibbled if there's a nip of Corgis nearby. The habit is a throwback to their time as a herding dog, when it was used to bring sheep and other animals into line.

