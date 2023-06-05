News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
Certain breeds of dog will inevitably become more familiar with the veterinary surgery than others over their lifetime.Certain breeds of dog will inevitably become more familiar with the veterinary surgery than others over their lifetime.
Certain breeds of dog will inevitably become more familiar with the veterinary surgery than others over their lifetime.

Dog Health: 10 breeds of pedigree dog needing most and least vet visits from healthy Beagle to sickly Pug 🐕

If you are looking to add a puppy to your family and live in a flat, here are the breeds that may lead to hefty vet bills – and those that tend to stay fit and healthy.
By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Mar 2022, 10:26 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds have a long list of health conditions they are prone to suffering, often necessitating trips to the vet, while others are likely to need little more than their regular jabs and check-ups.

So, here are the 10 healthiest and most sickly breeds of dog.

Read more

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Average Dog Ages: 10 breeds of lovable dog that live the shortest and longest average lives - including Chihuahuas and Great Danes

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of the healthiest dog breed. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit.

1. Australian Cattle Dog

They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of the healthiest dog breed. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life.

2. Beagle

Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The world's smallest dog breed is also one of the healthiest. The tiny Chihuahua has very few ailments particular to the breed, although older dogs may develop eye and cardiac issues - much like humans.

3. Chihuahua

The world's smallest dog breed is also one of the healthiest. The tiny Chihuahua has very few ailments particular to the breed, although older dogs may develop eye and cardiac issues - much like humans. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fast, lazy and healthy are the three dominant traits of Greyhounds. The general rule is the larger the greyhound, the more likely they are to develop muskoskeletal conditions, but in general they stay in tip-top condition.

4. Greyhound

Fast, lazy and healthy are the three dominant traits of Greyhounds. The general rule is the larger the greyhound, the more likely they are to develop muskoskeletal conditions, but in general they stay in tip-top condition. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook