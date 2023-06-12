News you can trust since 1871
Is your beloved pup at risk of developing hip dysplasia?

Hip Dysplasia in Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable pedigree dog prone to hip dysplasia and joint issues - including the loving Labrador 🐶

Prospective dog owners should be aware their beloved pup may be genetically predisposed to a painful and incurable condition.
By David Hepburn
Published 28th Sep 2021, 12:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia, according to the American Kennel Club, along with more information about the condition.

Breeds that grow particularly quickly are more likely to develop joint issues - something that is the case for the the lovable Chesapeake Bay Retriever.

1. Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Breeds that grow particularly quickly are more likely to develop joint issues - something that is the case for the the lovable Chesapeake Bay Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older.

2. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rottweilers are another breed of large dog that commonly suffer from hip dysplasia. Another early indication of the condition is if your pet is leaning in one direction while walking, in an attempt to protect the troublesome hip.

3. Rottweiler

Rottweilers are another breed of large dog that commonly suffer from hip dysplasia. Another early indication of the condition is if your pet is leaning in one direction while walking, in an attempt to protect the troublesome hip. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Larger dogs are most likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven.

4. German Shepherd

Larger dogs are most likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

