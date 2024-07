A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels and around one-in-three UK households now include a four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia, according to the American Kennel Club, along with more information about the condition.

Labrador Retriever A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking.

Saint Bernard The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues.

German Shepherd Larger dogs are generally more likely to develop hip dysplasia, with the German Shepherd being a case in point. They are most likely to suffer from the condition later in life, at around the age of seven.

French Bulldog Selective breeding has made the French Bulldog susceptible to a variety of physical conditions, including hip dysplasia. Responsible breeders will do all they can to better the bloodlines of their breeds, making their puppies less likely to develop problems.