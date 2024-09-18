Dog Intelligence: Here are the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Bulldog to brainy Border Collie

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared.
Around one-in-three UK housholds now has at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
So, here are breeds of dog that Coren found were the brightest and those that are prone to being a bit dumb (but still lovable and popular pets).
Read more
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Biting Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to bite, nip and snap - including the Jack Russell Terrier
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.