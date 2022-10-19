News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some dogs can be remarkably clever. Others, less so...

Dog IQ: These are scientifically the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from the Golden Retriever to the Bulldog 🐕

Here are the most intelligent breeds of dog that are eager to learn – and the canines that are not so blessed in the brains department.

By David Hepburn
38 minutes ago

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt..

So, here are breeds of dog that Coren found were the brightest and those that are prone to being a bit dumb (but still lovable and popular pets).

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Border Collie

Starting with the canine masterminds and the Border Collie, which is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Poodle

Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. German Shepherd

Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Dobermann

The Dobermann, or Doberman Pinscher, is the fifth smartest breed of dog. They have a particular talent for gauging perceived threats, which makes them a great guard dog.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3