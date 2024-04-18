These are the breeds of dog most likely to live to a ripe old age.These are the breeds of dog most likely to live to a ripe old age.
These are the breeds of dog most likely to live to a ripe old age.

Dog Life Spans: These are the 10 breeds of lovable dog that have the longest average lives 🐕

With dog ownership continuing to rocket, here are the breeds that are most likely to live to a ripe old age.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 13:05 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 16:55 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but some breeds tend to have longer lives than others.

Here are the 10 record-breaking dogs that live the longest lives.

Read more:

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years.

1. Chihuahua

Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. The breed normally lives for around 15 years.

2. Australian Cattle Dog

An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. The breed normally lives for around 15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years.

3. Jack Russell

Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years.

4. Poodle

While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.