Does one human year really equal seven dogs years, can canines see colour, and does a dry nose mean your pup is unwell?
There are plenty of supposed ‘facts’ about our four-legged friends that are simply not true – or half true.
Veterinary expert Dr Linda Simon, from pet wellness brand Pooch & Mutt, has debunked 15 of the most common myths and misconceptions about our beloved pets.
Here's what she had to say.
1. Dog saliva is full of good bacteria and helps heal wounds
This is absolutely not true and is something that far too many people believe. A dog's mouth is teeming with pathogenic bacteria and if they lick wounds, it is far more likely that they will become infected. Please, do not encourage your dogs to lick your wounds.
2. Lying on their back means they want their belly rubbed
This is not always true. Whilst it is nice to think your dog is asking for a belly rub when laying on its back, it can actually be a sign of submission and anxiety. Often it means that they are worried & approaching them could make them worry more. Much like the tail wagging, keep an eye on the type of body language that is displayed alongside this to better gauge how they are feeling, and how you should or shouldn’t respond.
3. Tennis balls are great a great chew toy for dogs
Whilst most dogs love chasing, catching and playing with a tennis ball, as a chew toy, they are absolutely not great! I see many chipped and worn teeth from excessive tennis ball chewing and so I would recommend dog owners avoid giving them to their dogs. There are far better things to offer your dog if they like to chew things, such as dental sticks or split deer antlers. Save your tennis balls for a game of catch!
4. A wagging tail means your dog is happy/friendly
Yes and no. It depends on the other body language the wagging tail is accompanied by. If your dog is wagging their tail but is at the same time exhibiting tense or nervous body language, then this could be a sign of anxiety or even aggression. However, if your dog seems calm and relaxed and its tail is wagging, then yes, you have one happy pooch!
