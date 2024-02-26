The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

If you are looking for a dog that will follow commands and not run riot, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the top 10 most obedient pooches.

1 . Labrador Retriever The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience.

2 . Poodle The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time.

3 . Dobermann Dobermann's, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal.

4 . Shetland Sheepdog You need to be able to follow commands to successfully heard sheep, so it's no surprise that the cheery Shetland Sheepdog makes an appearance in the top 10 most obedient breeds of dog.