Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

Around one-in-three homes now including a four-legged friend.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just two years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs a hefty £1,875 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

1 . Bulldog The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cavapoo The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Miniature Dachshund The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales