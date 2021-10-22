We’re a nation of dog lovers and this has proved especially true over the last couple of years, when thousands of us welcomed a new puppy into our homes over lockdown.

Over a quarter of all households in Scotland are estimated to have a pet dog and those looking to join the canine club have a huge 221 different breeds (as recognised by the UK Kennel Club) to choose from.

From the tiny Chihuahua to the gigantic Great Dane, dogs come in all shapes, sizes and colours.

How many you can identify in our fiendishly tricky quiz?

We’ve given you clues to help you on your way and the answers are on the final page – no peeking!

1. Dog 1 An easy one to start with - this pup regularly tops the list of the UK's favourite dog breeds.

2. Dog 2 This breed is probably the most adaptable of all the working dogs.

3. Dog 3 This breed of dog has enjoyed a surge in popularity over recent years.

4. Dog 4 This breed has won more Best in Show titles at Crufts than any other.