Some pups find it difficult to adjust to being alone – a problem that will have beem amplified by many dogs having more human company over the pandemic.

Dog ownership has soared over the last few years according to the Kennel Club – with record numbers of people opening up their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

The breed of dog you choose is very important, with different types suiting people with different lifestyles.

Some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.

Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Cocker Spaniel The Cocker Spaniel makes a loving family pet but they are particularly prone to separation anxiety if all the members of their family leave the home at the same time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Border Collie The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Vizsla The Vizsla, a breed originally from Hungary, are known as the ultimate in 'velcro dogs' as they stick so closely to their owner's side. They hate being left alone for even a short while. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Golden Retriever The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales