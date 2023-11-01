News you can trust since 1871
If you want a pet that you can enjoy a dip with then these are the best breeds to choose.

Swimming Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make great swimmers - including the loving Labrador 🐕

These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, a lake or a loch.

By David Hepburn
Published 5th Aug 2021, 16:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:54 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list

Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.

THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end.

1. Labrador Retriever

THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end.

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water.

2. Otterhound

An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water.

Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea.

3. Portuguese Water Dog

Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea.

Many new Poodle owners are amazed by how much their pet likes swimming. It shouldn't be a shock though, as the breed's name derives from the German word 'pudl', which means 'to splash in water'.

4. Poodle

Many new Poodle owners are amazed by how much their pet likes swimming. It shouldn't be a shock though, as the breed's name derives from the German word 'pudl', which means 'to splash in water'.

