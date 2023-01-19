Did you know that by the age of three a massive eight out of 10 dogs already suffer from gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss?

Pet's teeth have a lot of work to do – dogs use their mouths for more than just eating, they use them to play, explore and taste a lot of their surroundings too.

If your dog’s teeth aren’t properly cared for, it can cause problems.

Luckily the experts at natural pet supplement manufacturer nutravet have shared their top tips to help look after your pet’s teeth.

Registered Veterinary Nurse Korina Stephens said: “By the age of three, 80 per cent of dogs have developed some form of periodontal disease.

"Poor dental care doesn’t just affect your pet’s mouth, the bacteria generated by gum disease could eventually enter their bloodstream and potentially damage their heart liver or kidneys.

“When your pet has healthy teeth and gums, they can get the most out of their food, crunching every delicious mouthful as they go, but if their teeth hurt, they’ll soon go off their meals and their metabolism will suffer.”

Here are 11 tips to help brushing and maintaining dental health.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. Take it in stages You can help to get your dog used to having their mouth touched by gently rubbing a soft cloth along their gums. Gradually move on by using a brush that fits over your finger. This will help to get your dog used to the feeling of their teeth being brushed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Patience is a virtue Brushing your pet’s teeth regularly is the best way to keep their teeth clean and healthy. Be patient and get them used to having their teeth cleaned over a few weeks. Let them taste their dog safe toothpaste so they think of brushing their teeth as a treat not a chore. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Choose the right brush Cleaning your dog’s teeth is an important part of maintaining your pet’s dental care to help provide optimum health and quality of life. When your dog is ready, use a proper dog toothbrush with a longer handle, which will help you reach all their teeth. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Toys You can buy toys that are designed to clean your dog’s teeth as they chew on them. Be careful not to get toys that are too small and can be swallowed and get caught in your dog’s throat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales