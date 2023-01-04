News you can trust since 1871
Following a few simple tips can keep your dog as safe as possible at home.

Dog Theft Prevention 2023: Here are 9 expert tips on keeping your lovable dog safe from dognappers while at home 🐶

Many people have welcomed new four-legged friends into their homes over the last couple of years but this has also led to an increase in dogs being stolen.

By David Hepburn
54 minutes ago

Data collected by Direct Line Pet Insurance found that around 2,760 dogs were stolen last year – 321 more than in 2020, a 16 per cent rise since 2015, and the equivalent of nearly eight dogs every day.

The most targeted breeds are French Bulldogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pugs, with dognappers most commonly taking pups from gardens, homes, parks and cars.

Due to this threat to our furry friends, experts at PuppyHero.com have collated a list of the top tips to prevent dog theft.

Here’s what you can do to protect your precious pup when you're at home.

1. Protect outdoor spaces

Dogs are easily taken from gardens - especially front gardens - so make sure to secure your garden with tall fences.

2. Seecure your home

Protect your and pet by securing your property - consider dog cameras, CCTV, and video doorbells.

3. Lock and alarm

Lock and alarm gates to prevent unwanted intruders.

4. Light up

Leave a light on if your dog is home alone: this can be helpful in the evening, so it looks like someone is in. Alongside this, always turn an outside light on for supervised late night toilet trips so you can see your dog at all times.

