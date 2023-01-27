Dog Toilet Training: Here are the 10 easiest and hardest breeds of adorable dog to housebreak - from Dachshund to Labrador Retriever 🐕
If you are one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the pups that will almost naturally learn when it’s time to go outside, and those that will provide more of a threat to your carpets.
One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds are far easiest to toilet train than others – so if you value your carpets then there are certain breeds that should top your wish list, and others best left to owners less concerned about their pet making a mess.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easy to housebreak, and those that might take a little more time to get the message that it’s polite to go outside.
