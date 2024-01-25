If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last few years has soared in recent years.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read More:

1 . Shetland Sheepdog The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Poodle They may look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Border Collie There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Doberman Pinscher The Doberman Pinscher constantly comes in the top five of studies into the most intelligent breed of dog. They are known for the way they retain information. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales