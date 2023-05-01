News you can trust since 1871
Dog Training: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are simple to train without obedience classes - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

These breeds of dog are known to be biddable and eager to please, making them perfect for first-time puppy owners or busy families.

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Jul 2021, 09:54 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:57 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the global pandemic then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last couple of years has soared.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

1. Border Collie

There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy.

2. Shetland Sheepdog

The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and their quick learning and curious nature makes them perfect for guide dogs or hearing dogs.

3. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and their quick learning and curious nature makes them perfect for guide dogs or hearing dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly.

4. German Shepherd

A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

