Dog Training: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are simple to train without obedience classes - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
These breeds of dog are known to be biddable and eager to please, making them perfect for first-time puppy owners or busy families.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the global pandemic then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last couple of years has soared.
But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.
These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.
It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.
