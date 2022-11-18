Some types of dog have seen an astonishing growth in demand in recent years, especially during the pandemic, with Kennel Club registrations soaring. Here are the most popular.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Fashions change when it comes to popularity of different types of dogs, and price comparison site www.money.co.uk recently looked at which breeds have seen their popularity surge since 1997.

The research shows how tasted have changed, with the large dog breeds favoured in 1997 overtaken by small dogs in 2012, which have remained most popular ever since.

And while gundogs like Retrievers and Spaniels remain the most popular group of dogs to own, the utility dogs such as Bulldogs and Poodles are quickly catching up – with demand increasing by a whopping 267 per cent since 1997.

Here are the 10 breeds that have grown most in popularity.

Read more:

1. Hungarian Vizsla The Hungarian Vizsla comes second in the growing popularity stakes, with a 1,807 increase in registrations since 1997. The Vizsla was originally bred to be used as a retrieving dog for falconers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. French Bulldog There's no doubting the top dog when it comes to increasing popularity. There were only 185 French Bulldogs registered in Britain in 1997 and now there are over 40,000 - an amazing increase of 21,125 per cent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Pug The adorabole Pug has seen registrations surge by 1,007 per cent in the last 25 years. A group of Pugs is called a grumble. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Dachshund Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshunds have never been so popular, with registrations up by 882 per cent in 25 years. They were originally bred to chase and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales