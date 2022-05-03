The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Bulldog – they were the UK’s fourth most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

What's in a name The barbaric practice of bull baiting was a common blood sport in the UK until it was thankfully banned in 1835. Bulldogs were specially bred to take part in these battles, where they would attempt to bite the bull's nose and then hang on for as long as possible.

Not fit for purpose Today's Bulldogs would no longer be able to carry out the role for which they were bred. Modern bulldogs are incapable of running for a long period of time, have too short a muzzle to maintain a grip, and lack the aggression they once had. They do, however, have all the attributes required to make a great family pet.

Presidential pups Two American Presidents have kept a Bulldog at the White House - Calvin Coolidge's pet was called Boston Beans, while Warren Harding's was named Oh Boy.

A popular mascot The Bulldog is a very popular breed for groups, clubs and organisations who are looking for a mascot. Groups that have Bulldog mascots include the Western Bulldogs Australian rules football club, the Croatian GNK Dinamo Zagreb football supporters ultras group, the United States Marine Corps, and the Australian National rugby league team. It is also the mascot of no fewer than 39 American universities.