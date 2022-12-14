1. Christmas tree

Your tree can actually be harmful to your dog, with pine needles present potential choking hazards, along with getting trapped in paws. Preservatives sprayed on 'real' trees can also make a dog sick. First and foremost, you need to make sure that your dog is never alone in the same room with your Christmas tree, at least not for a prolonged period of time. Pups are far more likely to get up to mischief without their owners around to tell them off. If this is not feasible, then consider installing a baby gate around your Christmas tree to stop your dog from getting too close to it.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images