1. Christmas stress

Over excitement and negative stress to a dog smells the same. How you are around your pet impacts their behaviour. For them to bolt and escape the Christmas mayhem makes them feel safe and secure. So, make sure they have their own space they can retreat to when they need peace this can include a cosy space under the table, a covered crate with open door or a warm pad to make them feel relaxed. A longer lasting chew like a pizzle stick can also help reduce anxiety as well as playing soft calming music.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images