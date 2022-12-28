Dogs Big in the USA 2022: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable dog in America - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
There are more dogs in the USA than any country in the world – and the numbers of pups have risen dramatically during the pandemic.
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
But it wasn't just in the UK that people rushed to buy a new puppy – dog ownership soared all over the world.
In the USA, the country with the most dogs with nearly 80 million pet pups, demand grew to such an extent that many shelters were completely emptied of animals.
And demand for both rescue dogs and puppies remains high, with the average price of some breeds nearly tripling over little more than a year. With 215 different pedigree breeds, plus numerous popular crossbreeds, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to selecting a perfect pooch.
But some remain a rarer sight in parks than others, according to figures from the American Kennel Club.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most popular in the USA.
