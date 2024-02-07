News you can trust since 1871
Brave Dogs: Here are the 10 bravest breeds of adorable dog - including the courageous Rottweiler 🐕

If you are looking for a dog that's afraid of absolutely nothing then these are the breeds that fit the bill.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Aug 2021, 16:50 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 11:07 GMT

Dog ownership has soared in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups – as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare.

Used as a military dog in their native Belgium, the Bouvier des Flandres are strong-willed and so can be tricky to train. This same attribute makes them fierce protectors who will put everything on the line to keep their owners safe.

Originally used by gamekeepers to tackle and pin down poachers, the Bullmastiff has retained the fearless instinct to tackle those who are doing harm. As long as they are properly socialised and trained they can also be affectionate family pets.

Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe.

