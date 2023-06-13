As the met office releases its weather predictions for June, the UK is set to experience "a lot of dry weather" and warm temperatures.
As the weather warms up and we get our first glimpses of summer, we won’t be the only ones running to find the sunniest spot in the garden.
And with heatwaves becoming more common due to global warming, many parts of the world are experiencing extreme heat on a regular basis.
Our furry companions often love basking in the sunshine just as much as we do, but unfortunately, too much exposure to sun, heat and summer relat ed activities can be problematic.
To help you out veterinary surgeon Dr Linda Simon, from pet food experts Pooch & Mutt, has some top tips and expert advice on how you can keep your pooch as safe as possible this summer.
1. Make sure they always have the option of a shaded area
Much like humans, a lot of dogs enjoy laying out in the sun. Again, similarly to us, they can get too hot. Some dogs will know when it is time to seek shade and others won’t, so making sure there is always a shaded area available is important. Whether you keep the door to your home open so they can wander in when they need some shade or if you can set up a tent or shaded doggy bed in the garden, a shaded area with ample water will offer a safe space for your dog to cool down. For those stubborn pups who don’t know when they’ve had too much sun, keep an eye on them and move them to a shaded area when you feel they are getting a little bit too warm! Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Walk in the early morning or later in the evening
The ideal time for a walk is early morning before the ground has had time to warm up and when the air is still cool. If you’re not an early morning person, the next best time to walk your dog is when the sun starts to set, and the temperature has dropped. Walking your dog between these times can be dangerous as it is generally the hottest part of the day, making your dog susceptible to heatstroke and burning the pads of their feet on the hot pavement. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Keep games of fetch on the beach to a minimum
Playing fetch on the beach is one of the best things about having a dog in the summer, but like many things, it doesn’t come without its risks. With each ball retrieval, your dog will most likely ingest a small amount of sand, and whilst it is not particularly harmful when consumed in small amounts, your pup could be in trouble if too much is consumed. Sand is heavy, and when too much is consumed, it can compact inside your dogs' intestines, causing the intestinal tract to shut down. Due to the blockage, food and water will not be able to pass, and thus your dog is likely to show signs of being unwell fairly quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Keep them hydrated
Keeping a stubborn dog hydrated in the summer can be difficult, especially when it is near impossible to force them to drink from their water bowl. Thankfully, there are alternative ways to ensure your pup is consuming enough water. Offering ice cubes is a good way to get your dog to take more water, as rather than a drink, they’ll see it as a snack - be careful not to offer these when it is too hot, though, as changing your dog’s body temperature too drastically could send them into shock. Another way to keep your dog adequately hydrated is by soaking their favourite soft toys in cool water This way, as they play with them, they are likely to suck the water out of them without really noticing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images