Dogs Dental Health: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog prone to tooth infections and dental problems - including the loving Border Collie 🐶

Prospective dog owners should be aware that their beloved pet pup may be predisposed to developing dental problems.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Oct 2021, 15:14 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 11:48 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing dental issues.

This can be for a number of reasons, including some breeds having overcrowded mouths, and the problems can be mitigated by cleaning your pet’s teeth regularly, avoiding sugary foods and regular vet check-ups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing dental problems, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers have a very particular combination of dental problems that can cause issues - they are genetically predisposed to have tooth decay and also often retain their baby teeth, leading to overcrowded mouths. A daily brush of the Yorkie's teeth is a good idea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies.

2. Great Dane

Great Danes are one of a number of dog breeds that tend to develop overgrown or thickened gums due to a condition called gingival hyperplasia. Other dogs affected include Boxers, Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Collies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Border Collies generally have good teeth, but the breed has a propensity for an overbite, when the teeth are misaligned causing excessive tooth wear. German Shepherds, Greyhounds, Whippets and Afghan Hounds are other breeds to commonly have this issue. Vets can use spacers, braces and other orthodontic accessories to try to solve the problem.

3. Border Collie

Border Collies generally have good teeth, but the breed has a propensity for an overbite, when the teeth are misaligned causing excessive tooth wear. German Shepherds, Greyhounds, Whippets and Afghan Hounds are other breeds to commonly have this issue. Vets can use spacers, braces and other orthodontic accessories to try to solve the problem. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another breed that is known to easily develop tartar buildup. It's important not to let the issue go untreated as it can ultimately lead not just to tooth loss, but also heart, liver and kidney disease.

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another breed that is known to easily develop tartar buildup. It's important not to let the issue go untreated as it can ultimately lead not just to tooth loss, but also heart, liver and kidney disease. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

