Dogs For Elderly Owners: These are the 10 best and worst breeds of loving dog for older owners - from the Poodle to the Labrador Retriever 🐕
If you are looking to add a puppy to your family and live in a flat, here are the breeds that may be better suited to older owners.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds make better companions for the more elderly owner – needing less in the way of exercise or grooming and tending to be chilled and relaxing pets.
So, here are the 10 best and worst breeds of dog to consider when it comes to older dog-lovers.
