If you welcomed a new puppy to your home over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says dog ownership has soared by around eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

1. Golden Retriever Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Labrador Retriever Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Beagle A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Newfoundland With it's combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images