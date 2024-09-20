Certain breeds of dog make great companions for the more elderly owner.Certain breeds of dog make great companions for the more elderly owner.
Dogs For Older Owners 2024: Here are the best 10 breeds of adorable dog ideal for more mature owners - including the loving Pug 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Sep 2022, 16:49 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
If you are looking for a puppy, you’re not alone – dog ownership has rocketed and demand remains at a record high.

UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged during recent years – with around one-in-three UK households now including at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Famously the favourite dog of Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.

1. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Famously the favourite dog of Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

One of the smallest dog breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing.

3. Maltese

One of the smallest dog breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time, French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions.

4. French Bulldog

Another breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time, French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

