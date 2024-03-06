These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.
These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.

Dogs For Older Owners: Here are 10 great breeds of adorable dog for the elderly - including the loving French Bulldog 🐕

With demand for dogs continuing to rocket, here are the breeds that make perfect companions for senior owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 16:33 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:49 GMT

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month.

2. Poodle

Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
West Highland Terriers are great companion pet that combine small stature with a big lyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train.

3. West Highland Terrier

West Highland Terriers are great companion pet that combine small stature with a big lyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Queen's favouriter dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.

4. Pembroke Welsh Corgis

The Queen's favouriter dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFacebook