Some dogs absolutely hate being left alone while owners go to work - while others don't really mind.

Dogs For Workers: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that can happily be left alone for a few hours - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐕

As canine ownership soars post-pandemic, here are the breeds of dog which are perfect for those who may have to leave their pet at home while they go out to work.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Dec 2021, 15:25 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST

Having a job that takes you away from your home for much of the day can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

But it doesn’t mean that dog ownership is an impossibility – with helpful neighbours, professional dog walkers and post-lockdown home working just a few of the ways that you can have both a demanding job and a loving pet. Here are 10 dog breeds more comfortable being left by themselves without suffering psychologically or physically.

It sometimes feels like the Bassett Hound spends most of its 12 year average lifetime snoozing. It means that they'll hardly notice you're gone - just rolling over to enjoy yet another long and satisfying nap.

1. Bassett Hound

It sometimes feels like the Bassett Hound spends most of its 12 year average lifetime snoozing. It means that they'll hardly notice you're gone - just rolling over to enjoy yet another long and satisfying nap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Maltese is a small companion dog that is great for those living in a flat. While they dote on their owner they generally don't mind some alone time - expect a joyous response when you do return though.

2. Maltese

The Maltese is a small companion dog that is great for those living in a flat. While they dote on their owner they generally don't mind some alone time - expect a joyous response when you do return though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another dog that only needs a couple of short walks each day is the French Bulldog. They don't need much space, are low maintenance, but are incredibly affectionate.

3. French Bulldog

Another dog that only needs a couple of short walks each day is the French Bulldog. They don't need much space, are low maintenance, but are incredibly affectionate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If you have a reasoable amount of space at home but still need to head out regularly for long periods, the Irish Wolfhound could be the dog for you. This gigantic breed will get intimately aquainted with your bed, sofa or armchair in no time.

4. Irish Wolfhound

If you have a reasoable amount of space at home but still need to head out regularly for long periods, the Irish Wolfhound could be the dog for you. This gigantic breed will get intimately aquainted with your bed, sofa or armchair in no time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

