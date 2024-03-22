Is your beloved pup at risk of developing hip dysplasia?Is your beloved pup at risk of developing hip dysplasia?
Dogs Hip Dysplasia 2024: These are the 10 adorable breeds of dog most prone to dysplasia and joint problems - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

Prospective dog owners should be aware their puppy could be predisposed to developing a painful and incurable condition.
By David Hepburn
Published 28th Sep 2021, 12:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia, according to the American Kennel Club, along with more information about the condition.

Selective breeding has made the French Bulldog susceptible to a variety of physical conditions, including hip dysplasia. Responsible breeders will do all they can to better the bloodlines of their breeds, making their puppies less likely to develop problems.

Selective breeding has made the French Bulldog susceptible to a variety of physical conditions, including hip dysplasia. Responsible breeders will do all they can to better the bloodlines of their breeds, making their puppies less likely to develop problems.

Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older.

Golden Retrievers share the Labrador Retriever's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue when they are just months old, while others show no problems until they are much older.

Breeds that grow particularly quickly are more likely to develop joint issues - something that is the case for the the lovable Chesapeake Bay Retriever.

Breeds that grow particularly quickly are more likely to develop joint issues - something that is the case for the the lovable Chesapeake Bay Retriever.

The Newfoundland is another dog whose huge size can cause hip problems. Over-exercising a dog, allowing them to jump from excessive heights and skidding on slippery surfaces are all factors that can aggravate hip dysplasia.

The Newfoundland is another dog whose huge size can cause hip problems. Over-exercising a dog, allowing them to jump from excessive heights and skidding on slippery surfaces are all factors that can aggravate hip dysplasia.

