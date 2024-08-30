Here are the most intelligent breeds of dog that are eager to learn – and the canines that are not so blessed in the brains department.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared and now around one-in-three UK housholds has at least one four-legged friend.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Starting with the canine masterminds and the Border Collie, which is the undisputed top dog when it comes to intelligence. Commonly utilised to herd sheep, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their intellect. They can learn a huge number of words and commands, and can turn their paw to a wide range of jobs and tasks. | Photo: Canva/Getty Images
Don't let their curly hair and cute demeanor fool you - Poodles have a razor-sharp brain second only to the Border Collie. All three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are hugely smart, making great service and therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
Used for everything from drug detection to sniffing out explosives, the German Shepherd is another breed in the top tier of canine intelligence - understanding a new command after only five repititions and following the command at least 95 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
One of the world's friendliest dogs is also one of the most intelligent. Golden Retrievers are perfect as seeing dogs and search-and-rescue dogs due to their obedience, big brains and dedication to tasks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
