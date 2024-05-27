A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

1 . French Bulldog Fussy eating Frenchies are nothing new and it can be frustrating trying to find a meal routine that works. Some recommended tactics include feeding them in a cooler room, pouring some chicken broth over their food, or feeding them by hand.

2 . Bichon Frise Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down.

3 . Cocker Spaniel If your Cocker Spaniel isn't eating a handy trick is to try some chopped-up chicken breast with rice. If this works, then start mixing dog feed in with the chicken to slowly wean the dog onto the food that will keep them strong and healthy.

4 . Greyhound Both the Greyhound and the smaller Italian Greyhound thrive on routine and any dietary change can lead to them refusing food. Turning their noses up at food they usually gobble down can also be a sign of stress.