Dogs That Dig: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to dig up your flower beds - including the loving Dachshund 🐶
Some breeds of dog can’t see a patch of dirt, grass or sand without wanting to find what’s beneath it.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged ove the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Some canine attributes have been intentionally bred into breeds to make them particularly good at certain jobs – from being great guard dogs to excelling at search and rescue.
And some dogs have digging holes in their DNA – some because they were bred to dig after animals during hunts, and some just because it’s something to do when they’re bored and have excess energy.
So, here are the 10 breeds most likely to dig up your garden.
