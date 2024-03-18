A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership have soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

Australian Shepherd As the name suggests, Australian Shepherds were originally bred to herd sheep. One way they did this was to nip at the feet of the sheep, and its behaviour that they can now exhibit when young children are running around.

Weimaraner A large and beautiful dog bred to hunt big game, the Weimaraner sometimes doesn't know its own strength and can enjoy playing rough with its human family. This is no problem when it comes to adults, but can be a problem with youngsters.

Greyhound Greyhounds are a breed that like plentyh of peace and quiet. The constant noise and activity of children can cause them to become anxious.

Shih Tzu The Shih Tzu is a delicate breed that requires fairly gentle handling. They also tend to get under your feet, meaning that a slightly careless child can easily cause an accidental injury.