A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply can’t handly the heat.

These breeds will quickly tire – and even become ill – if they are exposed to hight temperatures for an extended period of time, so won’t thank you for long walks in the sun and don’t enjoy living in warmer climes.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate the heat.

1. Alaskan Malamute Considering the Alaskan Malamute has been bred over centuries to pull sleds over freezing Arctic tundra, it's perhaps not surprising that sunbathing isn't really their thing. Their thick, fleecy coat means they just can't cool down when the temperature rises. The same goes for their close cousins, the Siberian Husky.

2. French Bulldog Just like its cousin from across the Channel, the French Bulldog finds it hard to breathe in hot weather. Combined with their love of rushing around while out and about, it means walks in the sun can be a disaster. Take them out for their daily outing early ihe morning or in the evening instead.

3. Bulldog Breeds of dogs that have flat faces are referred to as being brachycephalic and the Bulldog falls into this category. They have narrow nostrils and airways meaning they can find it hard to breathe properly when they get too hot - so overheat further. If it's hot outside, skip taking that extra walk with your Bulldog.

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel This Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's thick coat, relatively short muzzle and long ears combine to make them struggle in the heat. This can be exacerbated if they are carrying extra weight.