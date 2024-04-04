If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.
If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.

Dogs That Hate Heat 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that need kept cool in summer - including the loving Bulldog 🐕

If you live in a very hot country, or are looking for a dog that won’t mind long walks in the summer sun, these are the breeds you should probably strike off your wishlist.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Oct 2021, 13:18 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply can’t handly the heat.

These breeds will quickly tire – and even become ill – if they are exposed to hight temperatures for an extended period of time, so won’t thank you for long walks in the sun and don’t enjoy living in warmer climes.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate the heat.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Breeds of dogs that have flat faces are referred to as being brachycephalic and the Bulldog falls into this category. They have narrow nostrils and airways meaning they can find it hard to breathe properly when they get too hot - so overheat further. If it's hot outside, skip taking that extra walk with your Bulldog.

1. Bulldog

Breeds of dogs that have flat faces are referred to as being brachycephalic and the Bulldog falls into this category. They have narrow nostrils and airways meaning they can find it hard to breathe properly when they get too hot - so overheat further. If it's hot outside, skip taking that extra walk with your Bulldog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Considering the Alaskan Malamute has been bred over centuries to pull sleds over freezing Arctic tundra, it's perhaps not surprising that sunbathing isn't really their thing. Their thick, fleecy coat means they just can't cool down when the temperature rises. The same goes for their close cousins, the Siberian Husky.

2. Alaskan Malamute

Considering the Alaskan Malamute has been bred over centuries to pull sleds over freezing Arctic tundra, it's perhaps not surprising that sunbathing isn't really their thing. Their thick, fleecy coat means they just can't cool down when the temperature rises. The same goes for their close cousins, the Siberian Husky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
This Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's thick coat, relatively short muzzle and long ears combine to make them struggle in the heat. This can be exacerbated if they are carrying extra weight.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's thick coat, relatively short muzzle and long ears combine to make them struggle in the heat. This can be exacerbated if they are carrying extra weight. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bred to survive extreme temperatures in the snowy Japanese mountains where they were developed, the Akita Inu has a thick coat that is designed to keep heat in. They should be kept in the shade whenever possible.

4. Akita Inu

Bred to survive extreme temperatures in the snowy Japanese mountains where they were developed, the Akita Inu has a thick coat that is designed to keep heat in. They should be kept in the shade whenever possible. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.