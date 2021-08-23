Some dogs seem born to beg.placeholder image
Dogs That Mooch 2025: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog who are likely to bed - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Aug 2021, 15:47 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:38 BST
Some pups find it hard to come to terms with the idea that they aren’t entitled to their share of every meal you eat.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged to record levels in the last few years and around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one pooch.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Some dogs are always hungry and are experts at making their humans feel guilty when they are tucking into a meal – whining, looking mournful and pawing at their owner until they give in and drop a scrap into their awaiting mouth.

It can be particularly annoying for guests, who may take a dim view of a hungry dog intently watching every bite they take.

Training a dog to go to lie down in a particular spot during meal times and never feeding your pooch at the table, are two tactics to tackle this behaviour, particularly if you have opted for one of the breeds that have a propensity to mooch.

Here are the 10 dogs most likely to beg at the table, according to the American Kennel Club.

It's very difficult to resist a begging Beagle - they use their cuteness as an effective weapon in the battle for snacks.

1. Beagle

It's very difficult to resist a begging Beagle - they use their cuteness as an effective weapon in the battle for snacks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Great Pyrenees are gentle giants that favour the 'pawing you until you give in' begging technique. GIven that they can be 32 inches high and weigh in at over 100 pounds, this can be very effective.

2. Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees are gentle giants that favour the 'pawing you until you give in' begging technique. GIven that they can be 32 inches high and weigh in at over 100 pounds, this can be very effective. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The undisputed king of the moochers, the Labrador Retriever will act like its not been fed for weeks the moment you sit down for a bite.

3. Labrador Retriever

The undisputed king of the moochers, the Labrador Retriever will act like its not been fed for weeks the moment you sit down for a bite. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may be small in stature, but the Dachshund tends to compensate for this by mooching on its hind feet, front paws on your knees and big eyes set to 'beg'.

4. Dachshund

They may be small in stature, but the Dachshund tends to compensate for this by mooching on its hind feet, front paws on your knees and big eyes set to 'beg'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

