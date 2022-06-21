A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Some dogs are always hungry and are experts at making their humans feel guilty when they are tucking into a meal – whining, looking mournful and pawing at their owner until they give in and drop a scrap into their awaiting mouth.

It can be particularly annoying for guests, who may take a dim view of a hungry dog intently watching every bite they take.

Training a dog to go to lie down in a particular spot during meal times and never feeding your pooch at the table, are two tactics to tackle this behaviour, particularly if you have opted for one of the breeds that have a propensity to mooch.

Here are the 10 dogs most likely to beg at the table, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever The undisputed king of the moochers, the Labrador Retriever will act like its not been fed for weeks the moment you sit down for a bite.

2. Pug The Pug's eyes are perfectly-designed for begging - doubling in size the moment they think they might be able to get a scrap.

3. Golden Retriever Hot on the tail of its close cousin the Labrador Retriever, the Golden Retriever will be similarly insistant that it would like some of your meal - even if it's just finished its own dinner.

4. Great Pyrenees Great Pyrenees are gentle giants that favour the 'pawing you until you give in' begging technique. GIven that they can be 32 inches high and weigh in at over 100 pounds, this can be very effective.