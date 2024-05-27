If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are far more demanding than others – with a number of breeds perfect for first time owners.

Other pedigrees, however, have more demanding natures that mean that they should only be considered by experienced owners who have experience of training and keeping dogs.

Here are 10 breeds that newbies should avoid.

1 . Komondor The UK Kennel Club warns that the Komondor, a breed originally from Hungary, has a "forbidding temperament, distrustful of strangers and strongly territorial". That dense corded coat may look amazing, but this is a breed that needs a strong hand and complete authority to ensure it doesn't turn aggressive.

2 . Shar-Pei Those adorably wrinkled faces may look cute and friendly bit don't be fooled - the Shar-Pei is a stubborn breed that often takes every trick in the book to train. If you don't know dogs, the frustration could put you off them for life.

3 . Afghan Hound The challenges of being the owner of an elegant Afghan Hound are two-fold. Firstly, that long flowing hair needs a serious amount of grooming. Secondly they are one of the least intelligent dogs so are a challenge to train.

4 . Chow Chow It's hard to resist the teddy bear looks of the Chow Chow, but that's what those who haven't trained dogs before should do. They need to be socialised regularly early on and you need to work hard to earn their respect and loyalty.