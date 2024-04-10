These are 10 of the easiest breeds of dog to train.These are 10 of the easiest breeds of dog to train.
These breeds of dog are known to be biddable and eager to please, making them perfect for inexperiences owners or busy families.
By David Hepburn
Published 16th Jul 2021, 09:54 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:44 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last few years has soared in recent years.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy.

1. Shetland Sheepdog

1. Shetland Sheepdog

They may look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn.

2. Poodle

2. Poodle

There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

3. Border Collie

3. Border Collie

The Doberman Pinscher constantly comes in the top five of studies into the most intelligent breed of dog. They are known for the way they retain information.

4. Doberman Pinscher

4. Doberman Pinscher

