Some breeds of dog have the most amazingly sensitive ears – able to hear a pin drop at 100 yards.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from when it comes to choosing a canine pal, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to consider is that some pups have a significantly more sensitive sense of hearing than others – an important attribute if you are looking for a watchdog to alert you to visitors. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that have the best hearing.

1 . Poodle The Poodle's long and floppy ears don't get in the way of their pin-sharp hearing. No matter what the size - toy, miniature or standard - your Poddle will hear their owner calling from a mile away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever tops many list of canine attributes - including the world's most popular dog breed - and it also leads the pack when it comes to hearing. They have been bred to hut and retrieve downed birds, so are able to detect the slightest rustle in the undergrowth. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Cocker Spaniel Another dog traditionally used for hunting, the Cocker Spaniel has been bred to hear prey before the prey hears them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . French Bulldog If you see your French Bulldog tilting its head it could be that it's trying to amplify a sound it's already detected with its super-powerful ears. Photo: Canva/Getty Images