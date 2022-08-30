Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the UK's most popular dogs have very different attributes.

With so many different dog breeds that come in all shapes and sizes, finding which breed will be your perfect companion can be a tricky business.

After all, you are committing to taking care of them and welcoming them into your home - and they will be dependent on you for their entire life.

To help owners find their pawfect match, Lorna Winter, Director of the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter and co-founder of puppy training app Zigzag, has pulled together the unique characteristics of five of the UK’s top dog breeds so help you decide which furry friend is for you.

Labrador Retriever

Personality: Sociable. They often jump up in excitement to greet people.

Bonds well with: Children and babies, they often think they are the parent of children!

Exercise levels: High. They need a decent amount of of mental and physical stimulation.

Preferred living situation: The countryside where they can roam through fields and mud but given the right training are adaptable to city life.

Best quirk: Labradors love retrieving so they’ll love to carry things in their mouths…often things they shouldn’t, like your underwear!

French Bulldog

Personality: Independent. Chances are you will need them more than they need you.

Bonds well with: Anyone! They are incredibly faithful to their friends and make the best companion.

Exercise levels: They have A LOT of energy. It’s important to stimulate them physically and mentally. If you leave them to it, they WILL go into your recycling!

Preferred living situation: French Bulldogs are very adaptable and can be comfortable in both the countryside and the city.

Best quirk: They love rough play, especially among their own kind. Frenchies think they are big dogs and will often play with dogs larger than them.

Border Collie

Personality: Outstandingly smart

Bonds well with: Their owner. As born sheep dogs Border Collie’s are incredibly intelligent and respond well to training.

Exercise levels: They have incredibly high energy levels which means mental and physical stimulation is vital to their happiness - they love muddy walks, scent trails and lots of ball play.

Preferred living situation: In the countryside; with plenty of free land to roam.

Best quirk: Originally trained as sheep dogs, Border Collie’s have some inherent behaviours so it’s important to fulfil this need and replicate it in your training and play.

Cockapoo

Personality: Sensitive and affectionate.

Bonds well with: Anyone - Cockapoo’s have a great ability to be flexible, and are happy in new environments with people and dogs that they don’t know.

Exercise levels: Lots! Despite their beautiful coats, Cockapoo’s love getting filthy, so make sure to take them on long muddy walks.

Preferred living situation: Cockapoo’s can adapt to any environment be it city or countryside.

Best quirk: Cockapoos are fancy. They are one of the first ‘Designer Dog’ breeds going as far back as the 1950s.

Cocker Spaniels

Personality: Hard workers. Pick up skills such as agility, flyball, and nose work easily.

Bonds well with: Anyone - they will be a particularly strong bond with their owner.

Exercise levels: A fair amount, they like to be challenged.

Preferred living situation: This would depend on the type of Cockerspaniel. Working Cockers would be more open to the countryside where they can dig and roam free. Show Cockers may like city-life where they can go on walks but have the comforts of pampering!

Best quirk: They have a strong sense of smell, so retrieving or scent work games tend to be the biggest treat for most.

