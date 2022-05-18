A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

An estimated 20 per cent of dogs have some kind of ear infection – ranging from the barely-noticable to the severe – but some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to developing ear infections, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

1. Cocker Spaniel Dogs with heavy, floppy ears and thick hair are most at risk of infected ears - and the Cocker Spaniel ticks all these boxes.

2. Golden Retriever As is often the case, what is true of the Labrador Retriever is also true of the Golden Retriever. Symptoms of canine ear infections include your dog shaking its head, scratching at the affected ear, and a dark discharge.

3. Labrador Retriever Labrador Retrievers are also predisposed to developing ear infections - often made worse by their love of swimming, with the resulting moisture allowing yeast and bacteria to thrive.

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is prone to ear and skin infections related to allergies.