Dogs With Eye Problems 2022: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to develop eye issues - including the loving Labrador 🐶
Prospective dog owners should be aware their beloved pups may be predisposed to developing eye problems.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.
There are a number of canine disorders relating to the eyes – from conjunctivitis to glaucoma – with some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.
Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to having issues with their eyes.
Read more: