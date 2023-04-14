Dogs With Good Teeth: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with the strongest teeth - including the loving Labrador 🐕
Some breeds of dog have teeth that – with care – should hopefully last a lifetime.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.
There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
One thing to consider is that certain breeds come with a greater risk of suffering from particular health conditions – whether it be hip displasia, ear infections or eye problems.
Some breeds can expect to have issues with their teeth, while others have a far better chance of maintaining good dental health throughout their lives – with the help of a good diet and attentive owers.
Here are 10 of the breeds of dog that have the best teeth.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more: