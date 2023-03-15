Dogs With Soft Mouths: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that seldom deliver a painful bite - including the loving Labrador 🐶
With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dogs that have soft mouths so are predisposed to being gentle.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Some dogs are also more likely to bite than others – although the vast majority of dogs of all breeds are highly unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked.
But there are breeds that have been specifically bred to have ‘soft mouths’, also known as bite inhibition, originally so they could retrieve birds shot by hunters without damaging the fallen prey.
When these dogs get something in their mouth they naturally don’t grip tightly or bite hard – unless they need to for emergencies.
Away from hunting parties, these dogs tend to be more gentle when playing with humans or fellow canines – even when they seem to be quite rough they don’t leave any scratches or marks.
Here are 10 breeds of dog that have soft mouths.
Read more:
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club