Some dog breeds are by nature more excitable than others.Some dog breeds are by nature more excitable than others.
Some dog breeds are by nature more excitable than others.

Easily Excitable Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that will go hyper for any reason - including the loving Jack Russell 🐕

Potential dog owners should be aware that these pups are likely to get massively excited by everything from the doorbell and postman to you simply getting up off the couch. These are the 10 most energetic and hyper breeds of lovable dog.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Oct 2021, 15:30 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the last two years then you’re not alone, with the Kennel Club reporting the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the pandemic.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more excitable than others.

So, if you want a dog that will spend most of their time relaxing by the fire and will be unflappable in the face of children, noises, smells, new places and strangers – these are probably not the dogs for you.

On the other hand, there’s never a dull moment with these canines, who will keep you on your toes and will always let you know exactly how they are feeling.

These are the ten breeds of dog that are predisposed to being most excitable.

There are no shortage of terriers on this list - and for good reason. Dog breeds like the Cairn Terrier are fiercely intelligent and easily bored. While thas will seldom lead to aggression, they are always on the lookout for something to do and are real bundles of energy.

1. Cairn Terrier

There are no shortage of terriers on this list - and for good reason. Dog breeds like the Cairn Terrier are fiercely intelligent and easily bored. While thas will seldom lead to aggression, they are always on the lookout for something to do and are real bundles of energy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

For most of their history, the Beagle has mainly been kept as a hunting dog. Their excitable and alert nature, habit of barking at any stimulus and love of running in packs can cause issues in a sedate family home.

2. Beagle

For most of their history, the Beagle has mainly been kept as a hunting dog. Their excitable and alert nature, habit of barking at any stimulus and love of running in packs can cause issues in a sedate family home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Miniature Schnauzer needs lots of play to keep them happy and will join in with everybody's games at the park - whether they are welcome or not. They are also very territorial, potentially creating a ruckus if a stranger so much as looks at their house. Plenty of exercise is the best way to keep them calm.

3. Miniature Schnauzer

The Miniature Schnauzer needs lots of play to keep them happy and will join in with everybody's games at the park - whether they are welcome or not. They are also very territorial, potentially creating a ruckus if a stranger so much as looks at their house. Plenty of exercise is the best way to keep them calm. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

West Highland Terriers are at their most excitable when they are young and, while some grow out of it, many don't. All Westies need plenty of walks and games to keep them healthy and happy.

4. West Highland Terrier

West Highland Terriers are at their most excitable when they are young and, while some grow out of it, many don't. All Westies need plenty of walks and games to keep them healthy and happy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

